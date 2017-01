St. Joseph lost 3-2 to Daniel Hand of Madison in boys hockey at the Rinks at Shelton on Monday.

The Hand Tigers (3-5) took a 2-0 lead after one period.

They made it 3-0 in the second, before the Cadets (3-6) countered.

Chris Raccuia scored off assists from Jack Pisani and Andrew Gilbert at 8:07 of the frame to make it 3-1.

Thirty-five seconds later, Kyle Parchinski found the net with Tom Flynn gaining the assist.

Ryan Wilson had 15 saves for St. Joseph.

The Tigers’ Rob Smith made 33 stops.