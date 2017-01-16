Obituary: Madeleine G. Fox, 88, of Shelton

Madeleine G. Fox, 88, of Shelton, died peacefully at home on Sunday, January 15, 2017 surrounded by her family.

Born in Chester, Pennsylvania on April 18, 1928, she was one of eight children and the daughter of Thomas and Madeline Guilday.

Madeleine was a graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy in Fountain Springs, Pennsylvania, where she was valedictorian of her class. She also attended St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. Madeleine worked at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital Radiology Department, and then at Hahnemann Hospital in the Physiology and Biochemistry departments as a research assistant, where she met her husband of 56 years, Henry J. Fox, M.D. Married in 1952, they lived for many years in Southport and then Fairfield.

Madeleine was an active volunteer who served as president of the Women’s Auxiliary at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, where she worked tirelessly and helped to raise significant funds for the hospital. She also dedicated many years to Cambridge Manor Nursing Home in Fairfield, establishing a gift shop to raise money for the Residents Council.

Madeleine was a proud, lifelong Democrat and the #1 Fan of UConn Women’s Basketball! She also was an avid traveler and enjoyed nothing more than planning vacations with her family.

Making friends easily, she could turn a casual conversation into a lifelong connection.

Madeleine was predeceased by her husband, Henry in 2008, and is survived by her children: daughter, Madeline (Lin) of Shelton; sons, Thomas and Kevin of Stratford and son, Michael and his wife, Karen of Trumbull; daughter, Mary and her husband, Martin Isaac, also of Trumbull; and grandchildren, Jessica Isaac of Hoboken, New Jersey, Nicole and Daniel Isaac of Trumbull, and Emily Fox, also of Trumbull. She also is survived by her sisters, Margaret Bailie of Stamford and Maureen Guilday of Davie, Florida; her brother, John Guilday of Sacramento, California; and many nieces and nephews, including Catherine and Tommy Kirwin and their son Christopher of Wilmington, Delaware, and Regina and William Blythe, also of Wilmington.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 20, 2017 at 11 a.m., meeting DIRECTLY in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 149 South Pine Creek Road, Fairfield. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Fairfield. Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Madeleine Fox’s memory may be made to the Fairfield County Community Foundation, 383 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851; St. Anthony of Padua Church; or to a charity of one’s choice.

To send online condolences please visit www.redgatehennessy.com.