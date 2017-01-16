Boys basketball: Wilton defeats St. Joseph, 62-61

St. Joseph never trailed unbeaten Wilton High by more than three points, and led most of the contest, but the Warriors came away with a 62-61 victory on Monday at the Martin Luther King Classic held at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport.

St. Joseph is now 4-4. Wilton improved to 8-0.

With the game tied at 59, Wilton’s Andrew Connolly made one of two free throws on three trips to the stripe.

John Williams, the game MVP, drew a charge to negate one St. Joseph possession, the senior rebounded a missed 3-point attempt on the Cadets next time down the floor, and then the Warriors stripped the ball away with eight seconds remaining.

St. Joseph’s Omar Telfer (10 points) scored unopposed with two seconds left.

The game was tied three times, but the lead was only exchanged on six occasions.

St. Joseph led until Wilton took its first lead at 23-21 on Nick Kronenberg’s 3-pointer with 4:32 remaining in the first half. The Cadets took a 31-29 lead into the half on Jack Moulder’s trey.

Kronenberg and Connolly scored late in the third quarter to close the gap to 51-49 at the buzzer.

Williams had six points of his 18 points in the final period and added two assists.

St. Joseph was led by Camren Menefee (18 points), Gavin Greene (15 points) and Moulder (15 points).

Kyle Maatallah scored 10 points for the Warriors.