Police dog tracks, locates burglary suspects

By Donald Eng on January 16, 2017

Trumbull police arrested two juveniles early Friday morning after receiving a report of a car being broken into on Machalowski Road.

According to police, the call came in about 3:50 a.m. The two suspects involved ran south toward Old Town Road before police arrived. Bridgeport police and a Milford police K9 unit assisted in the search for the suspects.

The Milford police dog tracked the suspects toward Bridgeport, eventually locating the first near Wedgewood Drive and Lakeside Drive. The second suspect was located later in the same area.

Both juveniles were charged with third-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny.

Trumbull police remind residents to lock their car doors and not to leave valuables inside their cars at night.

