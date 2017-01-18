Trumbull Community Television schedule — Jan. 19-25, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday
January 19-25, 2017
1 a.m. — Nina Et Cetera Acoustic Duo Concert
2 a.m. — Govt: Town Council January 5 meeting
4 a.m. — Superintendent’s Career and College and Career Readiness Forum
5:45 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education January 9 meeting
8 a.m. — Govt: Health Board January 11 meeting
9:30 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission January 10 meeting
11 a.m. — Believe in Yourself: Job Search
12:40 p.m. — New Haven Railroad Electric Locomotives
2 p.m. — Civil War Quilts
3:15 p.m. — Boys Varsity Basketball: THS v. Westport Staples
4:30 p.m. — Girls Varsity Basketball: THS v. Westport Staples
6 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance January 12 meeting
9 p.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning January 18 meeting