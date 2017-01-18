Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — Jan. 19-25, 2017

By Julie Miller on January 18, 2017 in Business, Community, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

January 19-25, 2017

1 a.m. — Nina Et Cetera Acoustic Duo Concert

2 a.m. — Govt: Town Council January 5 meeting

4 a.m. — Superintendent’s Career and College and Career Readiness Forum

5:45 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education January 9 meeting

8 a.m. — Govt: Health Board January 11 meeting

9:30 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission January 10 meeting

11 a.m. — Believe in Yourself: Job Search

12:40 p.m. — New Haven Railroad Electric Locomotives

2 p.m. — Civil War Quilts

3:15 p.m. — Boys Varsity Basketball: THS v. Westport Staples

4:30 p.m. — Girls Varsity Basketball: THS v. Westport Staples

6 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance January 12 meeting

9 p.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning January 18 meeting

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull Community Television – Jan. 14-20, 2016
  2. Trumbull Community Television schedule — June 9-15, 2016
  3. Trumbull Community Television schedule — Aug. 18-24, 2016
  4. Trumbull Community Television schedule — Jan. 5-11, 2017

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Upcoming events at the Trumbull libraries
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress