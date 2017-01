Cross Cannone, a sophomore out of Trumbull High, won by fall at 2:39 of his 141-pound bout. It was Cannone’s fourth win by pinfall and 17th victory of the season.

Cannone is currently ranked fourth in the National Wrestling Coaches Association in his weight class.

The Knights will meet Nebraska Wesleyan on Wednesday, before competing in the Iowa Interscholastic Athletic Conference Duals on Jan. 21.

Wartburg has won 190 straight matches against IIAC opponents.