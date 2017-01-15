Trumbull Times

Boys hockey: St. Joseph defeats Norwalk/McMahon, 8-3

By Trumbull Times on January 15, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The St. Joseph boys hockey team saw six players score goals in its 8-3 victory over Norwalk/McMahon on Saturday.

The Cadets (3-5-0) took a 3-1 lead after one period and was in front 7-2 after two.

Will Foldesi (0:31), Evan Bocchino (10:06) and Andrew Gilbert (14:37) had netfinders in the first frame.

Norwalk/McMahon’s Kevin Remson scored at 8:53 of the period.

Sam Bracchi made it 4-1 at 3:13 of the second period, before Quinn Sandor scored for Norwalk/McMahon (3-5-1).

Thomas Schietinger, Foldesi and Gilbert closed the period with goals.

Jack Pisani scored at 10:42 of the third.

Norwalk/McMahon’s Brian Denke closed out the scoring at the 14:26 mark.

St. Joseph’s Tom Flynn (3), Chris Raccuia (two), Gilbert (two), Foldesi (2), Pisani and Andrew Van Etten had assists.

Brian Denke (two), Will Haskell, Remy Gibson had assists for Norwalk/McMahon.

The Cadets Ryan Wilson had 13 saves and Will Brady made seven stops.

Norwalk/McMahon’s David Lamb had 33 saves.

Related posts:

  1. Boys hockey: Darien stuns St. Joseph in second period
  2. Boys hockey: Cadets look to turn the corner
  3. Boys hockey: St. Joseph defeats Fairfield in playoffs
  4. Ice hockey: St. Joseph tops Trumbull Eagles, 5-2

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Spotlight listing of upcoming events Next Post Wrestling: Cannone helps Wartburg to 48th straight win
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress