Boys hockey: St. Joseph defeats Norwalk/McMahon, 8-3

The St. Joseph boys hockey team saw six players score goals in its 8-3 victory over Norwalk/McMahon on Saturday.
The Cadets (3-5-0) took a 3-1 lead after one period and was in front 7-2 after two.
Will Foldesi (0:31), Evan Bocchino (10:06) and Andrew Gilbert (14:37) had netfinders in the first frame.
Norwalk/McMahon’s Kevin Remson scored at 8:53 of the period.
Sam Bracchi made it 4-1 at 3:13 of the second period, before Quinn Sandor scored for Norwalk/McMahon (3-5-1).
Thomas Schietinger, Foldesi and Gilbert closed the period with goals.
Jack Pisani scored at 10:42 of the third.
Norwalk/McMahon’s Brian Denke closed out the scoring at the 14:26 mark.
St. Joseph’s Tom Flynn (3), Chris Raccuia (two), Gilbert (two), Foldesi (2), Pisani and Andrew Van Etten had assists.
Brian Denke (two), Will Haskell, Remy Gibson had assists for Norwalk/McMahon.
The Cadets Ryan Wilson had 13 saves and Will Brady made seven stops.
Norwalk/McMahon’s David Lamb had 33 saves.