Bowling: Team 3 increases first-place lead

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling at Nutmeg Bowl on Jan. 11 has Team 11 (Gary Robenseifer, Peter Pappas, Chuck Vento, Angelo Grande) in first place by two points.

Bob Burke had the single game scratch with 232, the single game with handicap of 270 and the high scratch series of 667.

Bob Vagnini had the series with handicap of 783.

The league’s individual high average is Angelo Grande at 201. He is the high individual match point leader with 76.

At the Nutmeg Lanes, the Friday League on Jan. 13, saw Team 3 (Bob Thompson, Dave Martini, Gerry Cordone, George Warner) defeat Team 4 (Roy Green, Ralph Keese, Tom Constantino, Angelo Cordone) and move back into first place by four points over Team 4.

Mike Bartolotta and Rich Schwam had the high scratch single of 257.

Bartolotta had the series scratch high of 693 and the series with handicap of 777. Ron Vitale had the single game with handicap of 292.

The league’s individual high average is Rich Schwam at 214.