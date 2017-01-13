Trumbull Times

Boys basketball: St. Joseph topples Greenwich, 60-49

By Trumbull Times on January 13, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The St. Joseph boys basketball team earned a 60-49 victory over Greenwich High on Friday.

Jack Moulder scored 16 points, Gavin Greene 13 and Omar Telfer 13 for the Cadets, who improved to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the FCIAC.

Telfer was 9-for-12 from the foul line and had eight assists for coach Paul Dudzinski’s club.

Moulder made four 3-pointers, Greene had eight rebounds.

St. Joseph turned a 15-9 deficit into a 30-23 lead at the half. The Cadets led 43-36 after three quarters.

Greenwich (4-5) was led in scoring by Nick Pignataeu with 16 points.

Related posts:

  1. Boys basketball: St. Joseph to be led by three seniors
  2. Boys basketball: St. Joseph defeats Prince Tech
  3. Boys basketball: Stamford knocks off St. Joseph
  4. Boys basketball: St. Joseph comes back to defeat Norwalk

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Girls basketball: Trumbull shares the ball in win over Staples
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress