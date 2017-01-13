Boys basketball: St. Joseph topples Greenwich, 60-49

The St. Joseph boys basketball team earned a 60-49 victory over Greenwich High on Friday.

Jack Moulder scored 16 points, Gavin Greene 13 and Omar Telfer 13 for the Cadets, who improved to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the FCIAC.

Telfer was 9-for-12 from the foul line and had eight assists for coach Paul Dudzinski’s club.

Moulder made four 3-pointers, Greene had eight rebounds.

St. Joseph turned a 15-9 deficit into a 30-23 lead at the half. The Cadets led 43-36 after three quarters.

Greenwich (4-5) was led in scoring by Nick Pignataeu with 16 points.