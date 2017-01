Taylor Brown, Victoria Ray and Julie Keckler each had five assists in the game when the Trumbull High girls basketball team improved its overall record to 10-0 and 7-0 in the FCIAC with a 54-31 home FCIAC win on Friday night.

Claudia Tucci scored 20 points, with three 3-pointers, for coach Steve Tobitsch’s Eagles.

Keckler scored 17 points and Brown nine.

Staples was led by Ellie Fair (11 points) and Arianna Grig (eight points).