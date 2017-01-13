Trumbull Times

Patriot Bank branch to close, reopen as mall kiosk

By Donald Eng on January 13, 2017 in Business, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Patriot Bank is closing its branch at 945 White Plains Road, replacing it with an interactive teller machine located inside Westfield Trumbull Mall.

According to the company, the ITMs feature live bankers available to speak with customers through a video screen. The kiosk will be open during business hours and after-hours.

The White Plains Road branch will close April 15. Staff will be reassigned to other branches. Accounts will be transferred to the Fairfield branch at 1755 Black Rock Tpke.

Bank officials said customers do not need to take any action and there will be no interruption of service.

Related posts:

  1. Hug Your Customers with Mitchell’s CEO
  2. Car show Sunday, Aug. 17 at Plasko's Farm
  3. Jewish Senior Services in Fairfield honor volunteers
  4. The Greater Bridgeport Men’s Garden Club hold special meeting

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Serena needs a home Next Post Cut the Cord program offered at the Trumbull Library
About author
Donald Eng

Donald Eng


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress