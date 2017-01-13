Patriot Bank branch to close, reopen as mall kiosk

Patriot Bank is closing its branch at 945 White Plains Road, replacing it with an interactive teller machine located inside Westfield Trumbull Mall.

According to the company, the ITMs feature live bankers available to speak with customers through a video screen. The kiosk will be open during business hours and after-hours.

The White Plains Road branch will close April 15. Staff will be reassigned to other branches. Accounts will be transferred to the Fairfield branch at 1755 Black Rock Tpke.

Bank officials said customers do not need to take any action and there will be no interruption of service.