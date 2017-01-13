Trumbull Times

Serena needs a home

By HAN Network on January 13, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Serena is an adorable, overly affectionate, female spayed, gray/brown tabby mix cat with green eyes, about 3-years young, mellow, and also playful.

She is healthy, loves to be with you, and may follow you around at times.

Serena is a real lovebug. She is such a loving, and well behaved cat. She is not shy at all and has so much love to give back. Photos do not do her justice; once you meet her you will see. She will be your best friend for life. She loves attention.

Serena may be fine with another mellow cat. She would be great company for someone alone as well.

For an application and more information, visit petprotectorsrescue.org, call 203-330-0255 or email [email protected].

Serena

Serena

Related posts:

  1. Sweet Tom needs a home
  2. Adopt-A-Cat: Serena needs a home
  3. Adopt-a-Cat: Serena needs a home
  4. Honey needs a home

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Obituary: Albert J. Okas Sr., 100, of Bridgeport, formerly of Trumbull Next Post Patriot Bank branch to close, reopen as mall kiosk
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress