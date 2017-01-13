Obituary: Albert J. Okas Sr., 100, of Bridgeport, formerly of Trumbull

Albert J. Okas Sr., 100, of Bridgeport, formerly of Trumbull, husband of the late Gaetana Penzavecchia Okas, died Jan. 12.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on April 4, 1916, son of the late John and Agnes Almonides Okas; U.S. Army veteran, World War II.

Survived by children, Barbara George and her husband, Fred of Easton, John Okas of Bridgehampton, N.Y., Vincent Okas and Albert Okas Jr., both of Torreon, New Mexico, three grandchildren, sister-in-law, Genrose Fredrickson of Brooklyn, and many nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by sisters, Anne Sniechkus, Ella Marcavage, Mary Zerolis and Agnes Newman.

Services: Saturday, Jan. 14, 8:30 a.m., St. Stephen Church, 6948 Main Street, Trumbull. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Middle Village, N.Y. Calling hours: Friday, 4-6 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Jewish Senior Services, 4200 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604.