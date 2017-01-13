Mini golf Monday at the library

The mini golf fund-raiser returns to the library next week, as IMPACTrumbull, a local nonprofit that completes monthly community service projects and collections for existing nonprofits throughout Fairfield County, is holding its fourth annual event Monday, Jan. 16, from 10 to 2. Rounds of golf are $5, with a family maximum of $20. The day also includes a silent auction and raffle items. The event drew more than 400 golfers last year. Proceeds from the event benefit the projects of IMPACTrumbull and the Trumbull Public Library.

The group of volunteer families that make up IMPACTrumbull hosted 16 charitable events in 2016, including donating 40 cooking kits to Operation Hope around Thanksgiving, collecting and donating more than 1,000 sets of newborns clothing, making more than 100 fleece blankets and 75 fleece pillows and donating them to local children, and compiling and donating hundreds of bags containing hygienic items for mothers and babies.

Mini golf event organizer Jenn Record said the event would feature 18 holes of mini golf laid out through the library. The silent auction and raffles include such items as Disney World tickets, YMCA memberships, an American Girl doll, and dozens more items donated by local businesses.

For information visit the website impactrumbull.com.