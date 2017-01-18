Upcoming events at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Cut the Cord — Thursday, Jan. 19, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Learn how to end the high cost of your cable TV and phone service. Free. Register.

Digital downloading free, with Overdrive and Zinio — Friday, Jan. 20, 10-11:30 a.m. Hear about the Overdrive system for downloading or livestreaming: e-Bbooks, audiobooks, periodicals, or video; and also the Zinio magazine platform. Library staff member Mary Rogers will show it’s easy to search these systems and download to your device. Trumbull residents. Register. Bring your device and we’ll help.

Teen Advisory Group (TAG) meeting — Tuesday, Jan. 24, 5-6 p.m. Plan fun activities, make new friends. Refreshments. Drop in. Past and prospective members welcome.

The Power of Owning Your Career — Evening Career Workshop. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Simone Morris will focus on the critical part we play in driving our own careers. We embrace the passenger role and move from task to task (and job to job) without investment and passion. Delve into key new areas. Free. Register.

Frosty Tree Art Project — Middle and high school. Thursday, Jan. 26, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Join Kathy Vincent of ArtSmart. Studio for a winter painting workshop. In acrylic on canvas board, paint a wintry sky to frame the silhouette of a barren tree. Mix it up with tints and shades for the sky, and accent branches with glitter and sparkle. All levels of experience welcome. Free. Register.

Children’s Events

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s — Monday, Jan. 23 or Wednesday, Jan. 25, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Toddlers will explore learning stations, music and movement, and great stories in our new storytime format. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Pre-school University for 4’s and 5’s — Tuesday, Jan. 24, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Pre-schoolers will practice the skills needed for kindergarten all while having fun with this new storytime format. Register. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident.

Baby Café — Birth thru age 2. Wednesday, Jan. 25 and Thursday, Jan. 26, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of rhythm and rhymes guaranteed to enchant our littlest explorers. Drop in. Child or care-giver Trumbull resident.

Homework help — Wednesday, Jan. 25, 4-5 p.m. Trumbull resident Merrianne Cippola, a certified teacher with more than 15 years of experience, will be available for homework help today. Trumbull elementary-aged children are welcome. Drop in.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Ukulele for Beginners — K-4th grade. Saturday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m.-noon. Ever wanted to learn to play the ukulele? It’s easier than you think. Learn the basics in one hour. Register if you do not own a ukulele. Walk-in if you have your own.

Creators’ Corner 3D Printer — Drop-ins. Saturday, Jan 21, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 24, 3:45-5 p.m., and Wednesday, Jan 25, 3-5:30 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demonstration or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Free.

Ukulele for Beginners — Grade 5-adult. Saturday, Jan. 21, noon-1 p.m., or Wednesday, Jan. 25, 6-7 p.m. Have you ever wanted to learn to play the ukulele? It’s easier than you think. Learn the basics in one hour. Register if you do not own a ukulele. Walk-in if you have your own.

Caterpillars Storytime — Birth to 12 months. Monday, Jan. 23, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Join us for a fun morning storytime where we will enjoy gentle songs, stories, puppets, and more. Drop in.

Butterflies Storytime — Ages 1-2 years. Monday, Jan. 23, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Parent/Child Book Group — Parents and grades 4-6. Monday, Jan. 23, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Read books together and connect with your child. January’s book is Roller Girl, by Victoria Jamieson, a heartwarming graphic novel about friendship and surviving junior high. Discussion and snack. Register once as a pair; First six pairs get copy in Children’s. Details online.

Storytime 2 1/2 to 3s — Wednesday, Jan. 25, 10:30-11 a.m. Come join us for storytime. We’ll read and create some fun art to take home. Drop in.

Afternoon Storytime — Ages 3-4. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2-2:30 p.m. Storytime fun with Miss Mary Ellen. Drop in.

Art Explorers — Ages 3-5. Thursday, Jan. 26, 10:30-11 a.m. Welcome, art explorers. In this art class, you’ll get to make wonderful projects that you can take home. Free. Register.

Toddler Yoga with Jyothi — Ages 1-4. Thursday, Jan. 26, 11:30 a.m.-noon. Join Jyothi and your toddler for yoga. Parents welcome. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in an age-appropriate setting with music. Mats not required. Register; 10 max.

