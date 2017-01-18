Trumbull Times

Long Hill Garden Club features speaker Gregg Dancho from the Beardsley Zoo

By Julie Miller on January 18, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, People · 0 Comments

Gregg Dancho, director of the Beardsley Zoo, will be the featured speaker when the Long Hill Garden Club meets on Monday, Jan. 23.

The meeting, held in the Trumbull Library Community room begins at 11:30 a.m. It is followed by a Gather, Greet and Eat, and the speaker will begin at 12:45 p.m. The program is Much Ado About the Zoo.

Dancho will speak about the interesting history of the zoo, the greenhouse and the surrounding Beardsley Park, which was designed by the renowned landscape architect, Frederick Law Olmsted in 1881. He will also discuss animal habitats, food, care and rotation of zoo wildlife.

For more information, contact Nancy at 203-261-5837.

