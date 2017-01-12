Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship set

Boys and girls ages 9-14 are invited to participate in the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship on Saturday, Jan. 28, at The McClinch Family Center at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Rd., Trumbull.

Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. and participants can come take their shots between 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

This free, family-friendly event is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus councils at St. Theresa’s Church and St. Catherine of Siena’s Church in Trumbull.

Prizes will be awarded for the best shooters in each age group, with the opportunity to advance to the district, state and national levels.

Every participant will receive recognition.

For more information, call Frank O’Brien at 203-610-1131.