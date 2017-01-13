Earning the highest honor in scouting — their Eagle

Peter Sandri, 15, and Jeffrey Penkoff, 18, were recently awarded the highest honor in scouting – their Eagle. Pictured with them is Troop 65 Scoutmaster Jim Folchick. For his Eagle project, Jeffrey built a living science garden for Middlebrook Elementary School so that students could plan, grow and eat what they grow. He also grew flowers for a trellis outside in the courtyard of the school. Peter did a personal care item drive and built outdoor benches for the clients and staff to use at St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store and Food Bank in Derby.
