Trumbull Times

Earning the highest honor in scouting — their Eagle

By Julie Miller on January 13, 2017 in News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

Eagle-Scout-1-12Peter Sandri, 15, and Jeffrey Penkoff, 18, were recently awarded the highest honor in scouting – their Eagle.  Pictured with them is Troop 65 Scoutmaster Jim Folchick.  For his Eagle project, Jeffrey built a living science garden for Middlebrook Elementary School so that students could plan, grow and eat what they grow.  He also grew flowers for a trellis outside in the courtyard of the school.  Peter did a personal care item drive and built  outdoor benches for the clients and staff to use at St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store and Food Bank in Derby.

Related posts:

  1. Theatre Arts Winter Workshops offered
  2. Middlebrook Elementary School celebrates Veterans Day with special assembly
  3. Rutigliano, Devlin speak with Middlebrook students 
  4. Scouts deliver holiday warmth (PHOTO)

Tags: ,

Previous Post Cut the Cord program offered at the Trumbull Library Next Post Boys basketball: Trumbull defeats Staples on Pfohl's shot
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress