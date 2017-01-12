Christian Heritage School students perform in concert

Christian Heritage band students, junior Rachel Brake and senior Micah Baughman. Brake was accepted to play French Horn in the CMEA Western Region Honor Orchestra. Baughman was accepted to play tuba in the CMEA Western Region Honor Band. They both will perform in concert with the best instrumentalists from all public and private high schools in Fairfield County on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 4 p.m., at Staples High School in Westport. Pictured: Micah Baughman (Easton), Rachel Brake (Trumbull), Brett Flowers, Instrumental Director, Christian Heritage School, Trumbull.