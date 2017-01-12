School News

Frenchtown School

Our PTA meeting will be on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m.

Our next Fathers’ Club movie night will be on Friday, Jan. 13.

No school on Monday, Jan. 16, in honor of Martin Luther King Day.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, there will be a Writing meeting for grade 3-5 parents given by the reading consultants. An informational flyer was sent home. There will be one meeting at 9 a.m., and another at 7 p.m. (Snow date will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the same times). RSVPs are needed.

The next District Wide Cultural Diversity meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m., at Frenchtown. All are welcome to attend.

On Monday, Jan. 23, there will be the District’s grade 5 TAG STEM exhibit at 7 p.m.

(Snow date: Wednesday, Jan. 25).

Tuesday, Jan. 31, there will be a Math SBAC meeting for grade 3-5 parents by our math specialists. An informational flyer was sent home. There will be one meeting at 9 a.m., and another at 7 p.m. (Snow date, Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the same times). RSVPs are needed.

Every Tuesday is Spirit Day. Students and staff wear blue and white and wear red, white and blue for Citizenship on the last Tuesday of the month.

Frenchtown is once again enrolled in the Stop and Shop A+ program and runs through March 16. Frenchtown’s ID # is 06238. You can register your card now with your 13-digit Stop & Shop card number found on the back of the card. Visit stopandshop.com/aplus and select register your card, located in the red box on the right. Follow the prompts to complete the registration. Any questions, call Frenchtown and ask for Mrs. Weiss. It’s not too late to register your card.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Please send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program. Our school code is 49972 and we earn points towards free educational equipment. The program runs until April 26. Enroll at shopriteforeducation.com. a Local ShopRite’s that participate are in East Haven, Hamden, Milford, Orange, Stratford, Wallingford and West Haven. It’s not too late to enroll your card.

If you order from Amazon, please consider ordering through Amazon Smiles and supporting Frenchtown. A portion of your purchase is donated back to the school. https://smile.amazon.com/.

Jane Ryan School

Happy New Year from everyone at Jane Ryan Elementary.

On Friday, Jan. 20, Rockin Jump is hosting Jane Ryan night as a fundraiser for the school. The Father’s Club is showing The Secret Life Of Pets in the school cafeteria on Friday, Jan. 27. Admission is free and popcorn and water are available for purchase.

Jane Ryan has announced that once again, the Father’s Club is holding its annual Super Bowl Breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 9 a.m. It’s a great time for kids and families. Come by and have a pancake or bagel breakfast and enter to win lots of prizes at our raffle.