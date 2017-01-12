Boys basketball: Kingsmen tops The Harvey School

The Christian Heritage School boys basketball team defeated The Harvey School, 60-53, on Wednesday.

The Kingsmen came out strong, attacking the basket and knocking down shots from the outside.

Clay Westermann shot 6-for-9 from three-point range in the first half.

The Kingsmen were leading at the half, 35-25.

After battling throughout the second half, the Cavaliers from Harvey cut the lead to five, but it wasn’t enough despite late game heroics by Harvey’s Ethan Browne (22 points, six 3-pointers).

The Kingsmen made 15-of-19 free throws.

Westermann led all scorers with 31 points, including going 9-for-10 from the free throw line.