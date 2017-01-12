Trumbull Times

Boys basketball: Kingsmen tops The Harvey School

By Trumbull Times on January 12, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Christian Heritage School boys basketball team defeated The Harvey School, 60-53, on Wednesday.

The Kingsmen came out strong, attacking the basket and knocking down shots from the outside.

Clay Westermann shot 6-for-9 from three-point range in the first half.

The Kingsmen were leading at the half, 35-25.

After battling throughout the second half, the Cavaliers from Harvey cut the lead to five, but it wasn’t enough despite late game heroics by Harvey’s Ethan Browne (22 points, six 3-pointers).

The Kingsmen made 15-of-19 free throws.

Westermann led all scorers with 31 points, including going 9-for-10 from the free throw line.

Related posts:

  1. Boys basketball: Forman School defeats CHS
  2. Boys basketball: CHS defeats Williams
  3. Boys basketball: CHS Kingsmen defeat Faith Prep
  4. Bowerman leads CHS softball to victory

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Girls basketball: CHS wins, 47-17 Next Post Diffuser workshop at the Trumbull Library
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress