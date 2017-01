The Christian Heritage girls varsity basketball team defeated Torrington Christian Academy, 47-17, on Wednesday.

The Lady Kingsmen started off the game a bit sluggish, but after a few minutes they took control and never looked back.

CHS used a balanced attack, with 10 of 12 players scoring, to roll to victory.

They improve to 5-2 on the season and will host Chase Friday night at 5:30 p.m.