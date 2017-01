Gymnastics: Trumbull Eagles defeat New Milford

Trumbull High defeated New Milford, 137.95-129.75, in girls gymnastics on Wednesday.

Samantha Markland and Natalie Smerling took the top two spots in the all-around for coach Celina Huber’s Eagles. Trumbull’s next meet will be at home against Westhill and New Canaan on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Vault:

Natalie Smerling (THS) 9.1 Mikayla Dumas (NMHS) 9.05 Kate Burns (THS) 8.6

Bars:

Samantha Markland (THS) 9.5 Mikayla Dumas (NMHS) 8.7

3T. Natalie Smerling (THS) 8.5

3T. Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 8.5

Beam:

Samantha Markland (THS) 8.9

2T. Natalie Smerling (THS) 8.8

2T. Angela Lian (NMHS) 8.8

Mikayla Dumas (NMHS) 8.5

Floor:

Samantha Markland (THS) 9.15 Kate Burns (THS) 9.0

3T. Mikayla Dumas (NMHS) 8.9

3T. Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 8.9

All Around:

Samantha Markland (THS) 35.45 Natalie Smerling (THS) 35.20 Mikayla Dumas (NMHS) 35.15 Kate Burns (THS) 33.7

5. Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 33.6