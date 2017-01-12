Wrestling: Trumbull High defeats Ridgefield Tigers

Trumbull High defeated Ridgefield High, 56-16, in an FCIAC wrestling match on Wednesday.

Winning on the mat for the Eagles (10-0) were Tristam Haviland (12-2 major decision at 126 pounds), Adam Giammattei (10-2 major decision at 138), Michael Mirmina (6-0 decision at 145), Brian Wallace (7-2 decision at 152), Brett Nutter (4:33 pin at 195), Joe Palmieri (1:32 pin at 220).

Ben Smart (5:33 pin at 106 pounds), Brian Showstead (7:40 pin at 160) and Peter Murray (10-0 major decision at 132) posted wins for Ridgefield (7-6).