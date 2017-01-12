Hockey: St. Joseph defeats SWS in FCIAC contest

Chris Raccuia scored a pair of scores within 21 seconds late in the third period on Wednesday night to secure St. Joseph’s hockey team’s 5-2 victory over FCIAC rival Staples/Weston/Shelton at the Milford Ice Pavilion.

Raccuia beats Wreckers’ goalie Zack Bloom (24 saves) with 13:30 gone by in the third period, then threw in an empty-netter at 13:51, as the Cadets earned their second win on the season against five losses.

“We really weren’t playing that well until the third period,” coach Ed LeMaire said. “But I thought that we came out in the third and played hard. We showed that we didn’t have any quit in us.”

Tied 2-2 after two, junior Andrew Gilbert got the eventual game-winning goal, which came at 0:29.

The Cadets took a 2-1 first-period lead on goals by Tommy Flynn and Brandon Roselli.

Sam New scored both of the Wreckers’ goal. His score, at 1:09 of the second period deadlocked the game at 2-2.

St. Joe’s outshot the Wreckers, 28-22. Ryan Wilson made 20 saves for St. Joe’s.

The loss dropped SWS’ record to 1-5.

“We’re still a work in progress,” said Wreckers’ head coach Chris Avena. “We lost some very good players from last year that scored a lot of points and logged a lot of minutes. And moving up, from Division 3 to Division 2 is also a big challenge for us.”