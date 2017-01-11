Obituary: Robert C. Phillip, 80, of Trumbull

Robert C. Phillip, 80, of Trumbull, contractor for the state marshall’s office, husband of Lillian Deamico Phillip, died Jan. 9, at home.

Born in Bridgeport on March 12, 1936, son of the late John and Caroline Urda Phillip.

Besides his wife, survivors include three children, Robert Vincent Phillip and his wife, Karen of Cummings, Ga., Terri Lynn Phillip of Trumbull, and Laurie Ann Ismail and her husband, Jay of Trumbull, two granddaughters, a brother, Kenneth Phillip and his wife, Patricia of California, a sister, Rita Kozlowski of Florida, a brother-in-law, Vincent Deamico, and sisters-in-law, Catherine Phillip and Patricia Fitch.

Also predeceased by three brothers, Richard, Dennis and William Phillip.

Services: Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 11 a.m., in St. Andrew Church, Bridgeport. Entombment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Calling hours: Friday, 4-8 p.m.