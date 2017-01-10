Boys basketball: Unbeaten Warde fends off St. Joseph

The St. Joseph boys basketball team fell to the Fairfield Warde Mustangs, 59-49, on Tuesday night.

The game was close throughout, as Warde took a 16-13 lead after one quarter of play and a 21-15 lead into the break.

The Cadets (3-3) brought a rejuvenated sense of energy into the early part of the third quarter, using an 8-0 run to take a 23-21 lead.

The Mustangs (7-0) weathered the storm and managed to take a five-point lead into the final quarter of play.

The Mustangs then outscored St. Joseph 19-14 in the fourth to close the victory.

The Cadets were paced by Jack Moulder and Tom Montelli, who scored 13 points apiece.

Gavin Greene scored four points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

The Cadets look to bounce back when they welcome Greenwich High Friday at 7 p.m.