Trumbull Times

Boys basketball: Unbeaten Warde fends off St. Joseph

By Dan Gardella on January 10, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The St. Joseph boys basketball team fell to the Fairfield Warde Mustangs, 59-49, on Tuesday night.

The game was close throughout, as Warde took a 16-13 lead after one quarter of play and a 21-15 lead into the break.

The Cadets (3-3) brought a rejuvenated sense of energy into the early part of the third quarter, using an 8-0 run to take a 23-21 lead.

The Mustangs (7-0) weathered the storm and managed to take a five-point lead into the final quarter of play.

The Mustangs then outscored St. Joseph 19-14 in the fourth to close the victory.

The Cadets were paced by Jack Moulder and Tom Montelli, who scored 13 points apiece.

Gavin Greene scored four points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

The Cadets look to bounce back when they welcome Greenwich High Friday at 7 p.m.

Related posts:

  1. Boys basketball: St. Joseph to be led by three seniors
  2. Boys basketball: St. Joseph to post for coaching position
  3. Boys cross country: St. Joseph wins two of three
  4. Cross country: Jack Moulder leads St. Joseph at FCIAC meet

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Girls basketball: Trumbull knocks off Brien McMahon
About author
Trumbull Times

Dan Gardella


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress