Trumbull High defeated Brien McMahon, 55-22, in Norwalk on Tuesday.

The Eagles improved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the FCIAC.

Claudia Tucci scored 15 points for coach Steve Tobitsch’s Eagles.

Aisling Maguire scored 12 points, Julie Keckler seven and Kelly O’Leary made a pair of 3-pointers.

Victoria Ray and Keckler each had five assists.