Bowling: Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club results

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling at Nutmeg Bowl began the second half of the season on Jan. 4, with Team 11 (Gary Robenseifer, Peter Pappas, Chuck Vento, Angelo Grande) in first place by two points.

Ron Fiorella had the single game scratch with 247 and the single game with handicap of 296.

Ray Saska had the high scratch series of 613 and Dennis Russell had the series with handicap of 784.

The league’s individual high average is Angelo Grande at 201. Grande is the high individual match points with 70.

At the Nutmeg Lanes, the Friday League on Jan. 6 finds Team 4 (Roy Green, Ralph Keese, Tom Constantino, Angelo Cordone) now in first place by three points.

Team 3 (Bob Thompson, Dave Martini, Gerry Cordone, George Warner) is in second place.

Bob Oleyar had the high scratch single of 259.

John Verdeschi had the series scratch high of 667 and the series with handicap of 736.

Ron Vitale had the single game with handicap of 299.

The league’s individual high average is Rich Schwam at 213.