Girls basketball: Trumbull Recognition Night serves a purpose

Coach Steve Tobitsch’s Trumbull High girls basketball team invited all former Lady Eagle players to its game against Stamford High on Jan, 6.

Thirty alumni came to cheer the current team onto victory and received recognition at a halftime ceremony.

The ceremony also served another important purpose.

All members of the 2011 FCIAC championship team were in attendance and they used the opportunity to demonstrate their slogan “TOGETHER” in support of their teammate Allison Kirby, who recently lost both parents due to illness.

Jim and Linda Kirby were staunch supporters of the girls basketball program, as acknowledged by Alli’s teammate Taisha Lima.

To help Alli and her brother, Jimmy Kirby, members of the 2011 team organized a fundraiser through Go Fund Me and presented Alli with a check for over $6,000.

Headbands with the initials JK and LK were also sold as a tribute to Jim and Linda Kirby, and were worn by many of the middle school players who attended the game.

To make a contribution to Go Fund Me, go to https://www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-james-and-linda-kirby-2uyaj7sr.

Questions can be directed to Madison Middle School girls coach Kelly Metzger or THS varsity assistant coach Kelly Coughlin.

Alumni Night served as a rewarding link from the past to the present. Players renewed bonds from the past and formed new ones to carry forward.

The following former players were recognized, dating back to the class of 1995: Gaetana Deiso, Alessa Podolak-Laczkoski, Elizabeth Mastroianni, Ashley Frisinger, Jessica Steeves, Rachel Boles, Stacey Nasser, Heather Coombs Austrie, Ashley Coombs, Erin Foley, Christine Foley, Christina Fulco, Olivia Browning, Lindsay Krisel, Alli Bove, Kelly Coughlin, Alli Kirby, Taisha Lima , Kelly Metzger, Jackie Palmer, Meg Puglia, Chontayvia Kennedy, Victoria Pfohl, Erin Moore, Alexa Pfohl, Erin Puglia, Amanda Pfohl, Dani McGillicuddy, Kahleese Eldridge, Nina Vetter and Emma McGuire.