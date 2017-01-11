Upcoming events at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN Sunday,DAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday — Monday, Jan. 16, libraries closed.

Did you know? — We have the Automotive Repair Reference Center electronically, which offers car repair information and diagrams for major domestic and imported models, in some cases as far back as 1945. Ask for a demo. Use in library or Trumbull residents at home.

Manage your business and digital footprint — Thursday, Jan. 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Build and maintain a strong digital footprint. Presenters Ramon Peralta and Jose Pezo-Candelario of Peralta Design, show basic do’s and don’ts of managing your online presence. Get started, and then take actionable steps to success. Free. Register.

Scents and sensibility — Sniffing Through Our Stinky Past and Make an Herbal Reed Diffuser. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m. A fun night out. Learn about some ‘stinky’ history and make an herbal diffuser to take home. All materials supplied. Free. Register.

Book club for grades 6 and up — Stuck in Neutral, by Terry Trueman. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Shawn McDaniel is glued to his wheelchair, unable to move a muscle, even his eyes. Is he suffering, his parents wonder? In this moving book, we meet a different, living Shawn, with a spirit that is rich beyond imagining. Discussion, snacks & activity. Register; 1st 15 get copy.

Upcoming — Cut the Cord on Cable TV and Phone Service. Thursday, Jan. 19, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Register.

Children’s Events

Winter playgroup — Ages 1-3. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m.-noon. Getting a little stir crazy this winter? Come to the main library for our winter playgroup. Children and a caregiver are welcome to drop in.

Homework help — Wednesday, Jan. 18, 4-5 p.m. Trumbull resident Merrianne Cippola, a certified teacher with over 15 years of experience, will be available for homework help today. Trumbull elementary-aged children are welcome. Drop in.

Book discussion and activity — A Corner of the Universe, by Ann Martin. Grades 4-6. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 4:30-5:15 p.m. The summer that Hattie turns twelve, things change in her predictable small town. She meets the childlike uncle she never knew and becomes friends with a carnival girl. Join us for discussion, activity, and snacks. Note time change. Register; first 15 get copy in Children’s.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Storytime 2 1/2 to 3s — Wednesday, Jan. 18, 10:30-11 a.m. Come join us for storytime. We’ll read and create some fun art to take home. Drop in.

Ukulele for beginners — K-4th Grade. Saturday, Jan. 18, 6-7 p.m. Ever wanted to learn to play the ukulele? It’s easier than you think. Learn the basics in one hour. Register if you do not own a ukulele. Walk in if you have your own.

Toddler yoga with Jyothi — Ages 1-4. Thursday, Jan. 19, 11:30 a.m.-noon Join Jyothi and your toddler for yoga. Parents are welcome. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in an age-appropriate setting with music. Mats not required. Register; 10 max.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and register online.