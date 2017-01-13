MS Society meets third Tuesday of the month

The Trumbull MS Support Group meets at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., Trumbull, from 6:30-8 p.m., on the third Tuesday of each month.

There are more than 6,500 Connecticut residents diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), an oftentimes debilitating disease affecting the central nervous system. The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Connecticut Chapter offers more than 25 support groups throughout Connecticut. These groups bring together people who share a common life experience as it relates to MS and its effects.

For more information, call Amy at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Connecticut Chapter at 800-FIGHT MS or visit www.ctfightsMS.org