Comedy show benefits veterans

Homes for the Brave, a Bridgeport-based rehabilitation facility that focuses on homeless veterans, is holding a comedy show fundraiser Friday, Jan. 20, at Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon Street, Stratford.

The show begins at 7 p.m. and will feature a lineup of veteran comedians, put on by Treehouse Comedy Productions. Tickets are $50 and include a buffet dinner and cash bar. Tables for 10 are also available and include 10 drink tickets.

To reserve a seat or for sponsorship information call 203-338-0669 or visit homesforthebrave.org/comedy.