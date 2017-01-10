Boys basketball: CHS Kingsmen defeat Faith Prep

The Christian Heritage School boys basketball team defeated Faith Prep School, 76-56, in the championship game of its Christmas Tournament that was rescheduled to Monday after being snowed out back in December.

The game was tight in the early going, before CHS started firing on all cylinders.

The Kingsmen led the Bulldogs at the half, 31-25.

The second half was a different story as the locals utilized a full court press on defense and attacked the glass on offense.

The Kingsmen front court of Peter Ziegler, Queshon Webley, Richard Bohn and Adam Haggerty totaled 26 points in the second half alone.

Clay Westermann led all scorers with 39 points.