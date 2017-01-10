Trumbull Times

Boys basketball: CHS Kingsmen defeat Faith Prep

By Trumbull Times on January 10, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Christian Heritage School boys basketball team defeated Faith Prep School, 76-56, in the championship game of its Christmas Tournament that was rescheduled to Monday after being snowed out back in December.

The game was tight in the early going, before CHS started firing on all cylinders.

The Kingsmen led the Bulldogs at the half, 31-25.

The second half was a different story as the locals utilized a full court press on defense and attacked the glass on offense.

The Kingsmen front court of Peter Ziegler, Queshon Webley, Richard Bohn and Adam Haggerty totaled 26 points in the second half alone.

Clay Westermann led all scorers with 39 points.

Related posts:

  1. Boys basketball: Forman School defeats CHS
  2. Boys basketball: CHS defeats Williams
  3. Boys basketball: CHS edged by Faith Prep at buzzer
  4. Kingsmen top Chase Collegiate in baseball

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Donate unwanted/broken cell phones Next Post Comedy show benefits veterans
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress