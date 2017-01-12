Nichols Improvement Association annual meeting and membership drive

The Nichols Improvement Association (NIA), is having their annual general membership meeting on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m., at the Starkweather House, 1773 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull. All members are invited to come as the Board reviews 2016, share the 2017 Calendar of Events, and vote on Executive Board members 2017.

Also, all Nichols residents are invited to join/renew memberships for 2017. Payments can be made by mail or on line at niatrumbull.org. Membership helps support the preservation of the 42 acres, the multiple family activities and annual traditions.

Volunteers are always need to help and chair all of our events throughout the year.