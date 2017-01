Congregation B’nai Torah Nursery School, 5700 Main St., Trumbull, is continuing its collection of used/broken/unwanted cell phones, batteries and chargers.

After being refurbished, they are distributed to women in crisis to call 911, in case of emergency.

Collection boxes in Trumbull, are located at the B’nai Torah Nursery School, Trumbull Police Station, Old Towne Restaurant, Trumbull Library, Fairchild Nichols Memorial Library, Starbucks, and Gioves.