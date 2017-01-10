Football: Trumbull’s Colton Nicholas to play for Team USA

Colton Nicholas, a sophomore at Trumbull High, will be playing quarterback for Team USA in the International Bowl on Monday, Jan. 16, at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. He is on the Under 17 Select Team.
A series of eight games will showcase top players from the United States, Canada and Japan. More than 500 top U.S. high school and junior high athletes will represent their country on the football field.
The 50-man U.S. roster will face a Football Saskatchewan Under-17 team. Comprised of high school underclassmen, the U.S. team is led by head coach Tyree Spinner of The Avalon School in Gaithersburg, Md.
A former tight end at Morgan State in Baltimore, Md., Spinner, 33, is among the youngest coaches to lead a squad within the U.S. National Team program.
“Coach Spinner possesses an exceptional knowledge of the sport and radiates an uncommon, dynamic energy to inspire his student-athletes,” U.S. National Team’s manager Aaron Ingram said.
“The young men on this roster are in for an exciting experience where they’ll have fun, grow as football players and be well prepared to face Team Saskatchewan before reaching AT&T Stadium on gameday.”
International Bowl VIII will feature practices, activities, jamborees and games for four high school-aged U.S. National Teams, as well as U.S. Select Teams.
The games are a collaboration of USA Football and Football Canada — the sport’s national governing bodies in each country — along with the Japan American Football Association.
The NCAA recognizes USA Football’s International Bowl as a national team competition.
Playing for the United States in the International Bowl is exempt from high school seniors’ two all-star game appearances.
USA Football and Football Canada are among the 71 national federations that are members of IFAF.
IFAF’s member nations span six continental regions: Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania and South America.