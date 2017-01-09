Obituary: Bernard James “Jim” Bergmann, 88, of Trumbull

Bernard James “Jim” Bergmann, 88, of Trumbull, husband of Joan Katherine (Nee Malone) Bergmann, died Jan. 5, in Maefair Health Care Center.

Born in Chicago to the late Bernard and Betty Bergmann.

Besides his wife, survivors include two sons, James Ray Bergmann and John Robert Bergmann, a brother, Joseph Bergmann, three grandsons, and brother-in-law, Robert Malone.

A memorial mass will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions: Trumbull Animal Group (T.A.G.), P.O. Box 110090, Trumbull, CT 06611.

Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull.