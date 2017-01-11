Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — Jan. 12-18, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99.

 

Thursday-Wednesday

Jan. 12-18, 2017

1 a.m. — CT Business Resource Event

2:10 a.m. — Copyright Law Basics for Creative Types

4 a.m. — Nina Et Cetera Acoustic Concert

5 a.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse 1/3 Meeting

7 a.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals 1/4 Meeting

7:50 a.m. — Superintendent’s Career and College and Career Readiness Forum

9:30 a.m. — Downton Abbey: Fashion and Social Change

11 a.m. — The Voice: An Original THS Poetry Play

12 p.m. — Nina Et Cetera Acoustic Concert

1 p.m. — Author Talk: Trumbull’s Burrough Cider Mill

2 p.m. — The Center for Family Justice

3 p.m. — Boys Varsity Basketball: THS v. Stanford

4:15 p.m. — Superintendent’s Career and College and Career Readiness Forum

6 p.m. — Govt: Town Council 1/5 Meeting

7:45 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education 1/9 Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Police Commission 1/10

