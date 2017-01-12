Diffuser workshop at the Trumbull Library

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will host Scents and Sensibility, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 6:30 p.m.

The program will feature a historical look at scents, as well as an herbal reed diffuser make and take. Participants will learn historical tidbits related to scents such as:

King Henry VIII had a festering leg wound that could be smelled from three rooms away.

By the 1890s, there were approximately 300,000 horses and 1,000 tons of poop a day in London streets.

During the eighteenth century, women shaved off their eyebrows and replaced them with false ones made from mouse fur

Baldness was “cured” by combining chicken droppings with potassium salts, and spreading it on balding areas

Participants will also learn about the medicinal benefits of various herbs and essential oils, including:

Cinnamon can help regulate blood sugar for diabetics

The Doctrine of Signatures tells us that eucalyptus cleanses “swampy” areas of the body, just as it cleanses malarial swamps

Rosemary has been recognized as a memory tonic since the ancient Egyptians, and is currently being studied for use in Alzheimer’s

The program will include the opportunity to create an 8-ounce herbal reed diffuser based on the participants preference/needs.

This 90-minute hands-on workshop, presented by herbalist Ehris Urban and historian Velya Jancz-Urban, includes all materials.

The program is free and open to the public. Registration is required through the library website: trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452- 5197.