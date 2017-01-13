Trumbull Times

Cut the Cord program offered at the Trumbull Library

By Julie Miller on January 13, 2017 in Community, News · 0 Comments

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will host the program Cut the Cord on Thursday, January 19, at 6:30 p.m.

This independent seminar examines how the world of internet-based entertainment can replace your costly cable and phone service for a fraction of the price, and give you more choices.

The presentation is hosted by James Gifford, a Connecticut resident with more than 30 years of experience in consumer electronics, entertainment systems and internet computing, including equipment design and programming.

Gifford provides specifics for Trumbull residents and encourages attendees not to miss out because they think the topic is too technical and difficult. Time is reserved to answer questions.

Free. Register on the Trumbull Library website: trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452- 5197.

