Indoor track: Trumbull takes three firsts at Elm City Relays

The Trumbull High indoor track team competed at the Elm City Relays in New Haven on Jan. 6.

The Eagles participated in six events and came away with three first-place finishes and a second place.

There was also a school record, and a total of four Class LL qualifying times, four FCIAC qualifiers, and three improvements on prior performances that met the LL standard.

Field Events

Jack Jones leapt a personal-best of 21 feet 10 inches in the long jump to place first in the event. His jump is currently the longest in the state this season. Colin McLevy took fourth overall with his all-time best indoor jump of 20 feet 9.25 inches.

This duo returned in the high jump to take a second and 11th overall. Jones repeated his height of 5 feet 10 inches from NYC last week to take second. He narrowly missed on all three attempts at six feet. McLevy cleared 5 feet 4 inches in the event.

On the girls side, Megan Switzgable achieved 5 feet in the high jump, as she had in NYC last week. She ended up the night tied for fourth overall. Erica Woolen also jumped well, clearing 4 feet 10 inches to take sixth place.

1000 meters

Last year on this same night, Tyler Gleen ran his only 1000 meter run ever in a meet at Southern Connecticut and broke the school record (subsequently broken by Tyler Rubush).

This season his second attempt had similar albeit faster results, as he took first and broke Rubush’s school record set last week at the Armory in NYC. His time of 2:34.27 was just ahead of last year’s Class L champion, Aaron Breene from Wilton. Rubush also ran well, pushing the pace early on, to finish third in 2:35.76, just a hair slower than his time last week on the banked Armory track.

Also running well for the boys was Sean O’Hagan, who after a narrow miss in his prior attempt, reached the state Class LL qualifying standard running a 2:47.24. O’Hagan placed 15th while Charlie Taubl was 16th, running 2:48.226 to qualify for the FCIAC meet while missing the state standard by just .02 seconds. Also qualifying for the FCIAC meet were Beau DeMelo and Jack Stachura, running 2:50.16 and 2:55.36 respectively.

On the girls side, Kate Romanchick pulled away from the field over the final 1.5 laps of the race to run a time of 3:07.66. That time is currently the fastest in the state this season. Maggie LoSchiavo qualified for the state meet, as she placed 19th running 3:24.33 in the event. Ally Zaffina, running the event for the first time (as was LoSchiavo) narrowly missed the LL standard but did qualify for the FCIAC meet with a time of 3:25.55.

Sprint medley relay

In the final race on the track, the girls competed in the sprint medley relay which has two legs of 200 meters, a 400 meter leg and an anchor leg of 800 meters. Meghan Ahearn led off in her first ever attempt at a relay, running 28 seconds before she handed off to Lianne Iassogna, who came home in 29 seconds. Taking the baton next was Rebecca Crosley, who ran her 400 meters in 66 seconds. Ashley Storino handled the anchor leg running the 800 meters in 2:31 as the girls finished in sixth place in the competition. Their time was a 10-second improvement from its prior best time this year.