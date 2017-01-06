Boys basketball: St. Joseph comes back to defeat Norwalk

Down by seven points entering the final quarter, the St. Joseph boys basketball team went on a 23-7 run to earn a 65-56 victory over host Norwalk High on Friday.

Coach Paul Dudzinski’s Cadets improved to 3-2. Norwalk is 3-4.

Omar Telfer scored 20 points to lead St. Joseph, which led 14-10 after one period but was outscored 39-28 in the middle two frames.

Kerry Alcena scored 32 points for the Bears, including 10-of-12 shots made from the foul line.

The Cadets’ Thomas Montelli scored 10 points, Camren Menefee nine, Gavin Greene seven and Jack Moulder seven.

Greene had 11 rebounds and Telfer four steals.

Armani Sawyer had 11 points for Norwalk.