Wrestling: Cannone pins, Wartburg wins championship

Top-ranked Wartburg College captured its 11th overall and seventh-straight NWCA National Duals title with a 31-9 victory over No. 3 Augsburg on Friday.

Cross Cannone out of Trumbull High won by fall in 2:50 of his 141-pound match.

125: #Victor Gliva (AUG) won by 9-5 dec vs. #5 Arnulfo Olea (WB)

133: #5 Sam Bennyhoff (AUG) won by 11-9 dec vs. Connor Campo (WB)

141: Cross Cannone (WB) won by fall (2:50) vs. David Flynn (AUG)

149: Kenny Martin (WB) won by 15-4 maj dec vs. Ryan Epps (AUG)

157: #1 Logan Thomsen (WB) won by 6-1 dec vs. #3 Grant Parker

165: Andrew Steiert (WB) won by fall (2:33) vs. Lucas Jeske (AUG)

174: #2 Eric DeVos (WB) won by fall (1:33) over Austin Boniface (AUG)

184: #2 Owen Webster (AUG) won by 9-4 dec vs. #6 Bryan Levsen (WB)

197: #5 Kyle Fank (WB) won by 6-2 dec vs. Sebastian Larson (AUG)

285: #3 Lance Evans (WB) won by 4-0 dev vs. #2 Donny Logendyke (AUG)