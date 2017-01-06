Wrestling: Trumbull’s Cannone wins, Wartburg gains final

In day two of competition at the NWCA National Duals, No. 1 Wartburg College (11-0 overall) was victorious over No. 6 Johnson & Wales, 30-4, in Friday’s semifinals.

The Knights will look to win their seventh straight tournament title and 11th overall when they compete in today’s championship round against No, 3 Augsburg.

Cross Cannone posted a 4-2 double-overtime decision in his 141-pound bout with Joseph Ferinde.

For Cannone, a sophomore out of Trumbull High, it was his 15th win of the season.

Dual vs. Johnson & Wales

WB wins 30-4

125: #5 Arnulfo Olea (WB) won by 9-6 dec vs. Bobby Jordan (JW)

133: #3 Jay Albis (JW) won by 11-2 maj dec vs. Connor Campo (WB)

141: Cross Cannone (WB) won by 4-2 2OT dec vs. Joseph Ferinde

149: Kenny Martin (WB) won by 11-7 dec vs. DJ Tirelli (JW)

157: #1 Logan Thomsen (WB) won by 5-2 dev vs. Daniel McBrinn (JW)

165: Andrew Steiert (WB) won by 7-0 dec vs. Desmond Towns (JW)

174: #2 Eric DeVos (WB) won by 8-2 dec vs. #8 Stephen Jarrell (JW)

184: #6 Bryan Levsen (WB) won by 4-0 dec vs. Michael Labell (JW)

197: #5 Kyle Fank (WB) won by 2-0 dec vs. Khamri Thomas (JW)

285: #3 Lance Evans (WB) won by fall (1:26) vs. Jonah Aurelio (JW)