Bridgeport Rescue Mission provides holiday gifts for local families in need

Nearly 900 men, women and children from low-income families in the community were provided with gifts and warm holiday fellowship at Bridgeport Rescue Mission’s holiday distribution on Sunday, Dec. 18.

The families received blankets, toiletries and other practical items, along with “bedtime bags” for their children, each filled with a book, stuffed animal, a washcloth and soap, and a toothbrush and toothpaste. Volunteer families served as “personal escorts” for the guests as they picked up the items from stations set up throughout the Mission’s main facility.

The guests also enjoyed hot chocolate and holiday music provided by students of the Mission’s residential life-recovery program who played the guitar and sang Christmas carols.

The gifts were made possible by Mission friends and partners who held donation drives or made personal contributions. People’s United Bank and Unilever served as sponsors for the event, making generous financial contributions. Unilever also donated gift bags filled with toiletries.

“We’re grateful to all the Mission friends and partners who joined together to bring Christmas joy to struggling families here in coastal Fairfield County,” said Executive Director Terry Wilcox. “Their time and generous gifts are deeply appreciated by all whose lives they touched.”

For more information on the Mission’s programs and services for homeless and hurting men, women and children, visit BridgeportRescueMission.org.