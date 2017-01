Winter Theatre Arts Workshops will be held at Madison Middle School, 4630 Madison Ave., for five Saturdays: Jan. 28, Feb. 11, 18, 25, and March 11. (No class on Feb. 4 and March 4).

Winter Wonderland Theatre Class

Grades 1-3, 9:30-10:4 a.m.; grades 4 and 5, 11 a.m.12:30 p.m.

Visit trumbullyouth.org. Registration forms are also available at the Recreation Department, 5892 Main St.

Email: [email protected] or call 203-452-5060 for more information.