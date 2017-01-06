Target employee beaten, robbed in parking lot

Trumbull police are asking the public’s help in identifying three men who allegedly beat and robbed a Target employee in the parking lot of the Westfield Mall Tuesday afternoon.

According to Lt. Keith Golding, on January 3, at about 4:30 p.m. the store employee was assaulted and robbed of his backpack and jacket as he exited his car.

The victim stated that when he parked his car he noticed three males parked in another vehicle in front of his. One of the males exited the car and walked past the victim’s car. When the victim exited his car the male came up from behind and struck the victim in the head causing him to fall backward. A second male then exited their car and attacked the victim by punching and kicking him while yelling “give up the phone.”

The victim was able to break away from the assailants, losing his backpack and jacket to them in the process. The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The suspects are described as black males, possibly 17-18 years of age and approximately 5’5” to 5’6” tall. Both were wearing hooded sweatshirts and jeans. The third male remained in the vehicle, which was described as a gold-colored Toyota.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the Trumbull Police Department directly at 203-261-3665 or via the anonymous and confidential tip line located at trumbull-ct.gov/police.