Obituary: The Reverend Dr. David J. Harper of Trumbull

The Reverend Dr. David J. Harper of Trumbull, husband of Josephine Drogaris Harper, died Dec. 17, following a lengthy illness.

Born in Trenton, N.J., son of the late James E. and Myrtle R. Harper; ordained elder in the New York annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, serving five pastorates in New York and Connecticut before becoming a full time pastoral counselor.

Besides his wife, survivors include children, Cathy Ubillus, Karen Schmaling and her husband, Thomas and Peter Drogaris, sons, Andrew Harper and his wife, Michelle and Scott Harper and his wife, Deborah, sister, Elaine Damon and her husband, Harold, eight granddaughters and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions: Nichols United Methodist Church.

Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull.