Boys basketball: King defeats CHS

The Christian Heritage boys varsity basketball team was back in action on Wednesday, falling to King School of Stamford, 58-50.

The first half was a back and forth contest, with CHS’ Clay Westermann and Peter Ziegler netting eight points each to lead all scorers.

At halftime, King led 29-26.

The second half was more of the same great game, with the Vikings scoring another 29 points, led by Renn Lints’ 10 points in the final 10 minutes.

After some late game heroics by Richard Bohn, who made some fantastic plays on defense, King held on to win.

Westermann and Ziegler led all scorers with 18 and 17 points, respectively.

The Vikings from King got double digits out of three players-—Lints (14), McQuillan (13) and Lewis (10).

The Kingsmen hit the road on Friday, as they travel to reigning HVAL champion Wooster Academy in Danbury.